Pub chef apologises for drunken rampage in street

A CHEF who went on a drunken rampage in Henley has been spared jail.

Mihai-Alexandru Banciu broke doors and windows at the Bull pub in Bell Street before storming into the street and smashing a car windscreen.

Banciu, who was then working at the Brakspear pub, suffered severe injuries to his hands and arms and was treated by passers-by in the street before being taken to hospital.

He was arrested on his release and later charged with two counts of criminal damage and one count of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence.

Banciu, 29, was ordered to carry out 180 hours of community service when he appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Friday after admitting the offences.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in costs, an £85 victim surcharge and £65 in compensation for the damage to the car. The court heard how Banciu had been out drinking with other members of staff from the Bull on the night of Monday, July 9 and was trying to get back in by climbing through the window of his room via the roof.

A colleague said he was “very agitated”, kicking out at doors and pushing things over.

He cut his hands and kicked open the door of a colleague’s room to ask for help before attempting to wash the blood off in a sink.

Banciu then went outside, followed by the colleague who saw him kick a wooden gate and smash six of the pub’s windows.

Andy Callender, prosecuting, said: “There were significant cuts to his wrist, covering his arms, head and top in blood.

“He walked into the road, causing cars to stop or swerve around him. One car reversed the wrong way down the road to avoid him. A vehicle had to stop due to his presence in the road.” Banciu stamped on the front bumper of this car and struck the windscreen, smashing it and leaving it covered in blood.

He then lay in the road, allowing himself to be treated for his wounds by passers-by before being taken to hospital.

Mr Callender said the police received numerous calls from members of the public about the incident.

He said: “One caller said he was locking himself in a restaurant toilet due to fear.”

Alex Perry, Banciu’s probation officer, said the defendant “had problems” with his employer at the time and was suffering from the build-up of a number of issues.

He said: “He had been out drinking, hadn’t had much sleep because he had been working long hours and had mental health issues. He just lost it.

“He smashed windows inside and outside and in doing so slit his wrist and severed the tendons. Luckily, one passer-by was a GP without whom he may not be here today. This has had a real impact on his future. He doesn’t want to drink any more.”

Mr Perry said Banciu now enjoyed working as a chef at the Lord Nelson Inn in Brightwell Baldwin and his boss was very supportive.

He said that Banciu had previously suffered from depression and was the victim of human trafficking, which had a lasting impact on his mental health.

He had also undergone rehabilitation therapy.

Mr Perry said: “He’s terrified by the prospect of custody and thinks his mental health would deteriorate.”

Banciu told the court: “I apologise for everything.”

Sentencing, presiding magistrate Christopher Smith said: “We have heard you are in full-time employment and moving on with your life. You have to accept that this is quite a serious incident.”

Brakspear said the pub was closed at the time of the incident and the damage was repaired the next day.