Falklands talk

Monday, 15 July 2019
A FORMER Royal Air Force commander will give a talk at a meeting of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion on Monday.
Chris Thompson, who served in the Falklands, will speak at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road at 11.30am.
Tickets cost £12, which includes a two-course lunch. All are welcome but booking is essential. Email helen
twalsh2014@gmail.com
