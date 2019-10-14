Monday, 14 October 2019

Charity dinner

A SUPPER organised by the Royal British Legion will take place at Christ Church on Reading Road tomorrow (Saturday).

Guests are invited to try Nepalese cuisine, cooked by retired Gurkhas, from 7pm. There will then be a presentation about the work carried out in Nepal and the UK by The Gurkha Welfare Trust.

Tickets are £25 from Anne Evans on (01491) 578238.

