Legion plea

THE Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion is searching for a new secretary.

The group has six meetings a year and applicants would be required to take minutes and undertake some other light administrative duties.

You do not have to have a prior association with the Legion or a military background.

If you are interested, email current secretary Richard Butcler at r.butler172@
btinternet.com

