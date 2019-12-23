Poppy total

Monday, 23 December 2019

A TOTAL of £12,374 was raised by this year’s Wargrave Poppy Appeal.

Supporters of the Royal British Legion carried out door-to-door collections and bucket collections at public events.

Organiser Pat Beilby-Smith said the total was a “magnificent achievement”.

“The Wargrave community can feel very proud of this result,” she said. “Thanks to everyone who contributed so generously and a big thank-you also to all the organisers, distributors of boxes, appeal money counters and collection co-ordinators.”

