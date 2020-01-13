Party for VE Day anniversary

TICKETS for Wargrave’s VE Day anniversary celebrations will go on sale later this month.

The village is to stage a street party on Mill Greeen on Friday, May 8 to commemorate 75 years since the end of the war in Europe.

Organised by the Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion, the event will feature entertainment, competitions and children’s activities from 12.30pm to 4pm.

There will be prizes for the best decorated table and the best Forties fancy dress.

Visitors are asked to bring their own picnic. Residents can book a table for up to six people and the first 100 tickets purchased will receive a complimentary Union flag to wave.

Tickets, priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children, will be available at the St Mary’s Church Centre from 9am on January 25. Tea, coffee and bacon rolls will be on sale all morning.

Caroline Mulcahy, who is part of the VE Day festival committee, said: “A feast of entertainment will be laid on to make your afternoon one to remember.

“Places will be limited. We will set up a waiting list for those unable to attend the ticket day but we are expecting a full house.”

The event is being supported by the Wargrave Festival, St Mary’s Church and the Robert Piggott Junior and Infant Schools’ parent-teacher associations.