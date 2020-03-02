THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
MEMBERS of the Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion have been honoured for long service.
Around 40 poppy collectors attended a nibbles and wine reception at the St Mary’s Church Centre organised to say thank you.
Long service certificates were presented to Adrienne Rance (45 years), Margaret Tumber (25 years), Priscilla McNair (20 years), Penny Whitfield (15 years) and Maxene Davis (10 years).
Mrs Tumber also received the Poppy Cup, which is awarded to the person who has made a significant contribution to fundraising.
Last year, the Wargrave Poppy Appeal raised £12,373.
