No V E Day street party

A STREET party in Wargrave to celebrate V E Day has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was due to be held on Mill Green on May 8 and attended by more than 1,000.

The Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion, which was organising it, said it had decided with “a heavy heart” to postpone the

celebration.

Shirley Collie, who chairs the organising committee, said: “We have also been instructed by the Legion that all fundraising events until the end of June have been postponed.

“We will be looking to re-schedule the proposed party in line with any national plans. It could well be that this event is rearranged in 2021.

“We will certainly need something to celebrate when things are resolved. We look forward to seeing you then.”

Refunds will not be issued at this stage. Mrs Collie said: “Times are going to be hard on all charities. If you would like to donate your ticket money to help the British Legion, please email me at shirley.collie@btinternet.com

“If you would like a refund, please send your bank details to andyf@

pursuitnha.com confirming the amount you paid.”