Poppy total

Monday, 16 November 2020
MORE than £3,000 has been raised by the Wargrave Poppy Appeal.
Door-to-door collections were not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic so an online fundraising page was set up instead.
Branch members set a target of £5,000, having raised £12,000 last year. So far, £3,336 has been donated by 77 supporters.
To donate, visit justgiving
.com/fundraising/wargrave
poppyappeal2020
