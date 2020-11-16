Poppy total

MORE than £3,000 has been raised by the Wargrave Poppy Appeal.

Door-to-door collections were not possible due to the coronavirus pandemic so an online fundraising page was set up instead.

Branch members set a target of £5,000, having raised £12,000 last year. So far, £3,336 has been donated by 77 supporters.

To donate, visit justgiving

.com/fundraising/wargrave

poppyappeal2020