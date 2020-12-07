Monday, 07 December 2020

Target hit

THE Wargrave branch of the Royal British Legion has raised £5,780 for the Poppy Appeal with an online fund-
raising page.

This began in October to replace the normal door-to-door collections, which were unable to take place due to coronavirus restrictions.

The branch raised £12,000 last year and set a target of £5,000 for 2020. Although this has been achieved, the donation page will stay live.

To make a donation, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/
wargravepoppyappeal2020

