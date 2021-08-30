THE Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion is seeking a suitably skilled individual to take over from the current treasurer, who is retiring after seven years in the post.

This is an opportunity to work with an active and friendly branch of the national charity, with about 120 local members, and an enthusiastic committee contributing to the objectives of this well-established and worthwhile cause.

If anyone is interested or knows of someone who may be interested, please email the current treasurer on treasurer@rbl-henley.org who will be only too happy to answer any questions.

It is worth mentioning that you do not have to be a qualified accountant.

It’s more of a book-keeping task which requires one to three hours of work per week and a concentrated period of activity of five to 10 hours at the year end in July. You can find out more about the role by visiting our website, www.rbl-henley.org

Anne Evans

chairman, Henley and Peppard branch, Royal British Legion