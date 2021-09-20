Monday, 20 September 2021

Major achievement

A VETERAN of the Second World War was applauded at a gathering for Peppard Poppy Appeal volunteers for his gentlemanly manners.

Major Ian Page was at the Unicorn Pub in Colmore Lane on Friday to honour Nick Launders, a retired army officer who is stepping down as the appeal
organiser. 

Our [female] reporter was organising a group photograph when Maj Page stood up from his wheelchair to pose. Other urged him to stop using his cane and to sit down again.

He responded: “My mother and father taught me to always stand in front of a lady.”

Everyone applauded as Maj Page remained on his feet. Well done.

