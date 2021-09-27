Henley and Peppard Branch, Royal British Legion

AFTER two years of not being able to fundraise, we hope the 2021 Remembrance campaign in November will help to recover some of the lost funding for the Royal British Legion.

Plans are being put in place for this year’s Poppy Appeal with all due care taken regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

The mental and physical traumas the armed forces community endures has been more evident to us with the heart-wrenching reports from Afghanistan.

For more than 100 years, the Legion has worked to provide vital expert support to help recovery from such trauma and provide other practical assistance to service men and women.

This is needed now more than ever.

Sara Abey, the new Henley and Peppard Poppy Appeal organiser, is also

co-ordinating fundraising in Rotherfield Greys and Stoke Row.

She said: “It is an honour to volunteer.

“Our community has been a long-standing supporter of safeguarding the welfare of the armed forces community. I will strive to ensure that this will carry on with the generations to come by making our Poppy Appeal relevant to all.

“The appeal relies on the exuberant spirit of its volunteers, whether it is just giving a few hours a year to collect and count donations or help fundraise with special activities.

“We urgently need many more volunteers to come forward this year.”

Anne Evans, who chairs the Henley and Peppard branch, said: “It is with great pride that we continue, with the wider community, to support the work of the Legion whose one aim is the welfare of the armed forces and their dependents.

This year, fresh out of

draconian restrictions, we fervently hope that we can make amends for the shortfall of funds the Legion experienced in 2020.

“I wish Sara, as the new Poppy Appeal organiser, the very best experience in her role and urge anyone who wishes to help and join the team of happy volunteers to contact her without delay — you will be assured of a warm welcome.”

Pete Eldridge, chairman of the Oxfordshire Royal British Legion, said: “As we mark the centenary of the Royal British Legion this year, we are able to celebrate the full return of the Poppy Appeal in our local communities.

“As a new organiser, Sara has much to do to return all the areas she is now supporting back to pre-pandemic days.

“More than funding has been lost due to the pandemic and for many reasons the volunteer pool has diminished, particularly for house to house and street collections.

“New volunteers are needed in these and other roles and I am sure that individuals will step forward.”

To volunteer and for more information, email Sara Abey at henley@saraabey.com or visit www.rbl-henley.org/

poppy-appeal-fundraising