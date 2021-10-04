Monday, 04 October 2021

Poppy Appeal issues appeal for collectors

ORGANISERS of this year’s Poppy Appeal in Henley are seeking helpers.

They are concerned that they have not got enough volunteers to carry out collections this year, especially door-to-door.

It comes after a year when they were unable to fund-
raise properly for the Royal Britisn Legion due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sara Abey, who is the new appeal organiser, said: “The Poppy Appeal relies on the exuberant spirit of its volunteers, whether it is just a few hours to collect and count donations or help fundraise with special activities. We urgently need many more volunteers to come forward this year.

“The mental and physical traumas that the armed forces community endure has been more evident to us with the recent heart-wrenching reports from Afghanistan.

“For more than 100 years, the Legion has worked to provide vital expert support to help recovery from such trauma and to provide other practical assistance to service men and women.”

To volunteer, email
henley@saraabey.com or visit www.rbl-henley.org/
poppy-appeal-fundraising

