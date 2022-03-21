Henley and Peppard Royal British Legion

MEETINGS of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion now take place on the third Tuesday of each month.

Our February talk was given by Rebecca McLoughlin, head of supporter and donor relations at the David Nott Foundation, and was a huge success.

Rebecca spoke fluently and passionately about the work of training surgeons and medical professionals to work in the most hostile environments.

She explained that it was the brainchild of David Nott, who in the course of taking unpaid leave to assist medical colleagues caught up in war zones and inhospitable terrain, realised that there was an urgent need for surgeons and, more specifically, local surgeons, not specialists, able to cope with unexpected and sometimes urgent surgery.

Their ethos is simple: “Delivering the specialist training that surgeons need to save more lives in areas of conflict and catastrophe.”

The details of forthcoming meetings and other events are as follows:

April 19 — Stan Ainsley on “Confectionery and

philanthropy”.

May 17 — Phillipa Rocks, of Headway Thames Valley, a brain injury charity, on her work as a support worker and art therapy assistant.

Sunday, June 5 (4pm) — Evensong to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee, St Mary’s Church, Henley.

June 21 — Stephen Williams, researcher, on the

D-Day landings.

July 19 — James Davidson on the history of 216 Parachute Signal Squadron.

August 16 — Special summer event to be confirmed.

September 20 — Major Marion Kingston AGC(ETS) on army recruitment in the 21st century.

October 18 — annual meeting.

November 13 — Remembrance Sunday. Venue for lunch to be confirmed.

December 19 — Christmas lunch.

We meet at the Menza Restaurant at Henley Rugby Club.

Each talk begins at 11.30am (please be seated by 11.20am) and is followed by lunch at noon for 12.30pm. You are welcome to gather at the bar for a drink from 11am before moving to the adjoining meeting room.

Lunch (£15) consists of a delicious main course with an alternative vegetarian dish, a scrumptious pudding and coffee.

For more information, email membership secretary Mollie Jeffrey on

mollie@billjeffrey.com

Anne Evans, chairman