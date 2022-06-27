RAF band to perform

A GROUP of RAF musicians will take centre stage at a celebration of Armed Forces Day in Henley town centre tomorrow (Saturday).

The RAF Salon Orchestra, a seven-piece string and piano ensemble, will perform in Market Place from 10am to 4pm.

The event has been organised by the Royal British Legion Henley Community Poppy Appeal.

The musicians, who will be welcomed by Oxfordshire Deputy Lieutenant Cynthia Hall, will perform a wide repertoire from pop to classical and take requests from the audience, especially children.

There will be classic military vehicles and a Legion stall at the event with a selection of Poppy Appeal collectables, including a special lapel pins commemorating the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Sara Abey, Henley Poppy Appeal organiser, said: “We are honoured that these accomplished musicians, who are all active military service personnel, are joining us to celebrate Armed Forces Day.

“Come and enjoy this musical celebration with the Royal British Legion and the RAF and show your support for our armed forces community.

“It will be an enjoyable day and a great start to the Henley season.”