Charity walker, 87, quits with exhaustion but raises £1,325

A MAN who attempted to walk 70km in 70 hours for the Poppy Appeal had to stop before the end because he was exhausted.

But 87-year-old John Green still raised more than £1,300 after completing two thirds of his challenge while dressed in a replica of his father’s First World War uniform in temperatures of up to 30C.

Mr Green, who is president of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion, set off on Tuesday last week carrying a deactivated .303 rifle and a 20lb rucksack as he walked along roads and country lanes.

He followed a 25km circular route each day, starting from his home in Maidensgrove and passing through Russell’s Water, Cookley Green, Park Corner, Ipsden and Checkendon.

But after two days of walking, he was forced to call off his challenge on Thursday morning.

Mr Green said he felt “fit and confident” when he started but the humid weather left him exhausted by the end of the first day. He soldiered on and the next day made it to the Black Horse pub in Checkendon, where he was surprised by a reception committee.

This included Lynda Atkins, vice-chairman of the Legion, who presented him with a certificate of appreciation award for his years of service to his branch.

She was joined by Oxfordshire county chairman Peter Eldridge, Anne Evans, who chairs the branch, and Henley town councillors Stefan Gawrysiak and Kellie Hinton, who clapped Mr Green as he walked up the lane. The next day, the hot weather slowed his progress and by the time he arrived home he was shattered.

The following morning, he was too tired to continue and called off the challenge.

“I’m amazed I survived it,” said Mr Green. “I am very grateful to the sponsors and I regret I was unable to succeed on this occasion.

“My philosophy is, ‘It is better to try and fail than not try at all’. The end result is a fantastic sum of money is going to a great cause. The amount of support I received, not just from family and friends but also people on the road, was brilliant.”

Mr Green said that as he walked he thought of his father William, who was injured in the First World War. He served as a sergeant in the Sherwood Foresters from 1914 to 1918. He won the Military Medal for bravery in 1915 while fighting at Hohenzollern Redoubt, a highly fortified point of the western front in France.

Mr Green said: “He almost single-handed prevented the enemy from taking the trenches in his part of the line. He continually bombed the enemy and encouraged his men to hold their ground.”

William was badly wounded while fighting and almost had his right leg amputated. He spent most of Mr Green’s childhood in and out of hospital.

Despite his injuries, he would still walk with his son in the Peak District near where they lived in Sheffield.

Mr Green said: “I do remember as a family we were not well off but my father always insisted we bought the best footwear we could afford.

“We would take the bus or tram to the extremities of Sheffield and then just walk from there. I knew nothing at that time about his heroism in the war. He was just my dad. It was only in my later years I could appreciate what he had done.

“He was a great lover of nature and in those days you could walk through the woods and fields and there were not so many people around. He would observe the flowers and the animals as we walked. I tried to do the same during my challenge.”

Mr Green joined his father’s regiment and served for five years as an officer in the Sherwood Foresters. He still maintains links with his old unit which, after several amalgamations, is now part of the Mercian Regiment.

After leaving the army, he worked for Gillette for 30 years and travelled all over the world before retiring as a senior manager. He is married to Elizabeth and has two children, Robert and Susan, and two grandchildren.

Mr Green said: “They always say it’s not how old you are in years, it’s how old you feel. To be quite honest, I’m so lucky. I think it’s in the genes.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

JohnGreenPlatinumwalk