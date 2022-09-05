Monday, 05 September 2022

05 September 2022

Lunch talk on sculptor

THE Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion will hold its next lunch at the Menza Café at Henley Rugby Club on Tuesday, September 23.

The speaker is Lady Aurelia Young, daughter of the sculptor Oscar Nemon, whose bronze statue of Sir Winston Churchill stands in the members’ lobby in the House of Commons, on whom she wrote a biograpbhy.

All are welcome. The cost is £18 for two courses, including coffee/tea. To book, call 07990 833241 or email henleyonthames.secretary@rbl.community before September 15.

05 September 2022

POLL: Have your say

