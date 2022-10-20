Events for Poppy Appeal

THE Poppy Appeal will begin in Henley next week.

Members of Henley Rotary Club will be collecting for the Royal British Legion appeal at Tesco on Thursday from 9am to 6pm.

Next Saturday (October 29), there will be an event in Market Place where the Waterloo Band & Bugles of The Rifles, led by Sergeant Gary Hamilton, from Henley, will play from 10.30am to 12.20pm and from 1.20pm to 3.30pm.

There will also be a stall staffed by personnel from RAF Benson.

On Saturday, November 5, from 9am to 3pm, there will be a display of classic military vehicles in Market Place by the Berks and Oxon Military Vehicle Trust, chaired by Martyn Sheldrake, from Binfield Heath.

Sara Abey, Henley Poppy Appeal organiser, said: “I hope everyone will enjoy our events as they are for a wonderful cause.

“The Poppy Appeal is the Royal British Legion’s main fundraiser and all the money raised supports the welfare needs of our armed forces community.

“These needs, from help in dealing with physical and mental trauma to providing housing advice, have never been greater so I urge residents to donate generously and wear their poppies with pride to show admiration for our armed forces’ commitment to keeping the world a safer and more peaceful place.”

She said the charity needed more volunteers to help with collections.

For more information, email henley@saraabey.com