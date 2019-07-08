Stars filming

Monday, 08 July 2019

A REMAKE of an Alfred Hitchcock thriller will feature scenes filmed near Britwell Salome.

Rebecca, which stars Lily James, Armie Hammer, Keeley Hawes and Kristin Scott Thomas, is set to be released on Netflix.

Filming began last month and scenes were shot on Britwell Hill Road and Chiltern Way as well as on Balham’s Lane, between Stonor and Turville Heath.

Hitchcock’s adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s Gothic novel won the best picture Oscar in 1940.

