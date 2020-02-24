No decision on mirrors

A DECISION on plans to install a huge wall of mirrors at a riding arena in Britwell Salome has been deferred.

Adam and Susie McConkey have applied for planning permission for the training aids at their home in Orchard Close, Britwell Salome, as their daughter Jessica is a dressage rider with the GB junior team.

But other residents have objected, saying the mirrors would be out of character with the rural area and would cause light pollution.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee deferred the decision in order to seek legal guidance, carry out a site visit and seek clarification on the visual impact assessment.