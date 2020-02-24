Monday, 24 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

No decision on mirrors

A DECISION on plans to install a huge wall of mirrors at a riding arena in Britwell Salome has been deferred.

Adam and Susie McConkey have applied for planning permission for the training aids at their home in Orchard Close, Britwell Salome, as their daughter Jessica is a dressage rider with the GB junior team.

But other residents have objected, saying the mirrors would be out of character with the rural area and would cause light pollution.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee deferred the decision in order to seek legal guidance, carry out a site visit and seek clarification on the visual impact assessment.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33