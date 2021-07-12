Woman who transformed garden opens it to public in aid of air ambulance

A WOMAN from Britwell Salome is to open her garden to visitors to raise money for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

Mary Roadnight, 75, who lives in Foxington, is now hoping for suitable weather for her visitors on Sunday, August 22.

She said: “I decided to support the air ambulance because it’s a service that all of us might need one day.

“I used to ride horses and I know that, for example, horse riders are vulnerable to accidents and sometimes the air ambulance is the only way they can reach a hospital.

“It’s a wonderful service that is wholly supported by donations.”

Ms Roadnight’s family has lived in Britwell Salome for three generations. She used to work in commercial property in London and returned to the village in 1980. She said: “The garden was full of old farming machinery at that point. Everything that you can see now I planted myself and the garden was revamped 10 years ago.

“The main feature are the wonderful views of the hills.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring their dogs and, as well as exploring the garden, can complete a guided walk of 5km or 10km from the village, return for a picnic, tea and cakes at Ms Roadnight’s.

Tickets cost £5 per adult and £2 per child. Every child ticket will receive a nature I Spy sheet to complete on the walk and dog owners will receive a bag of homemade dog biscuits.

For tickets, visit www.tvair

ambulance.org.uk/support-us/

events/top-of-the-pups-goes-walkies