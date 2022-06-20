Britwell Salome street party

ABOUT 70 people in Britwell Salome attended a street party by the village hall for the jubilee.

Bunting and balloons were hung up on the road to Britwell Hill and Union tablecloths were laid out on the picnic tables. Villagers supplied cakes, food and drinks.

There was crown-making for the children and everyone sang the National Anthem.

Organiser Emily Mattier said she wanted to do something to bring the village together for the occasion.

“It was great fun and all the village got involved,” she said. “It was multigenerational and everyone really enjoyed themselves.”

Parish clerk Julia Wells said: “It was a splendid event and Emily employed her organising skills to superb effect.

“We are very grateful to Mary Roadnight who offered her barn as an alternative.”