Monday, 24 December 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Law firm staff wear jumpers for charity

Law firm staff wear jumpers for charity

STAFF at the Henley office of law firm Blandy & Blandy wore their festive jumpers to work on Friday in aid of the firm’s two adopted charities, Age UK Berkshire and the League of Friends of the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Colleagues in Reading raised another £475 at a staff charity event. David Lamont, chairman of the firm’s charity committee, said: “Well done and thank you to all of our staff for helping to raise a fantastic amount for local charities this year. Our annual quiz night alone raised £5,000.

“We have run, walked and rowed, baked cakes, dressed up, dressed down, held raffles and silent auctions, collected money, volunteered and more.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33