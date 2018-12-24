Law firm staff wear jumpers for charity

STAFF at the Henley office of law firm Blandy & Blandy wore their festive jumpers to work on Friday in aid of the firm’s two adopted charities, Age UK Berkshire and the League of Friends of the Royal Berkshire Hospital.

Colleagues in Reading raised another £475 at a staff charity event. David Lamont, chairman of the firm’s charity committee, said: “Well done and thank you to all of our staff for helping to raise a fantastic amount for local charities this year. Our annual quiz night alone raised £5,000.

“We have run, walked and rowed, baked cakes, dressed up, dressed down, held raffles and silent auctions, collected money, volunteered and more.”