Marketing tips

THE next meeting of the Sonning Common Business Collaboration will be held at the Butcher’s Arms pub in Blounts Court Road on Monday from 10.30am to noon.

Gillian Chappell, GPC Marketing in Henley, will host a question and answer session about online marketing.

The event is free to attend but there is a £5 charge for tea and coffee.

To book a place, email organiser Kathryn Willis at kathrynfellphotography@
hotmail.co.uk

