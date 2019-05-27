Monday, 27 May 2019

Gym donation

THE Fitness Space gym in Henley has presented £1,020 to the Maidenhead charity SportsAble.

The money was raised when 12 members of its Fit Camp and three members of staff took part in Tough Mudder at the Culden Faw estate earlier this month.

SportsAble organises sport and training for anyone with a disability, from those just looking to be more active and make friends to those striving to reach Paralympic level.

