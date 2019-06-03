Residents wise up on the world of owls

RESIDENTS at the Thamesfield retirement village in Henley enjoyed a visit from some owls.

Experts from Lu’s Owls in Didcot brought along some birds and talked about the history of owls, where they live and what they eat as well as their physiology, feathers and flight, their hunting and habitats, communication and conservation.

Residents like Mrs Metcalfe (pictured) and staff had the chance to put on a thick leather glove and have the birds perch on their hands.

Valerie Johnson, wellbeing co-ordinator at the village said: “The residents loved every minute of it and have asked for Lu to come back and bring the barn owl that couldn’t visit.”