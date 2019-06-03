Monday, 03 June 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Residents wise up on the world of owls

Residents wise up on the world of owls

RESIDENTS at the Thamesfield retirement village in Henley enjoyed a visit from some owls.

Experts from Lu’s Owls in Didcot brought along some birds and talked about the history of owls, where they live and what they eat as well as their physiology, feathers and flight, their hunting and habitats, communication and conservation.

Residents like Mrs Metcalfe (pictured) and staff had the chance to put on a thick leather glove and have the birds perch on their hands.

Valerie Johnson, wellbeing co-ordinator at the village said: “The residents loved every minute of it and have asked for Lu to come back and bring the barn owl that couldn’t visit.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33