Asset management staff invest their energy in charity

THIRTY-FIVE staff and clients from Henley investment firm Invesco took part in a charity cycle challenge in partnership with CASCAID 2019.

The ride, which was in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital, started and finished at the company’s offices at Perpetual Park, off Reading Road.

The cyclists, a mix of individuals and teams, could ride either 50km or 100km through the South Oxfordshire countryside. They expect to have raised more than £8,000.

CASCAID is a new charity that brings together colleagues from around the asset management industry to raise money for charitable causes and has already raised £1.35 million for the London hospital this year.

Jack Adamson, sales manager at Invesco, said: “GOSH does incredible things for children across the UK. No family wants to find themselves in a situation where they are forced to rely on their services but for those that do, the charity can make a real difference to their lives.”

“As well as fund-raising for GOSH, we wanted to be a part of the CASCAID fund-raising initiative which has gained so much traction in a short space of time. It has been great to see how much pain our industry peers have put themselves through for such a good cause.

“I believe it’s vital that our industry gets together to support such worthy causes and now that we’ve all recovered, we will be thinking about what challenge to take on next.”