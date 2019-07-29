Staff celebrate Employee Ownership Day with picnic

EMPLOYEES of Quintessa in Newtown Road, Henley, marked Employee Ownership Day on June 28.

This is a nationwide initiative designed to raise awareness of employee ownership and events took place across the UK.

The Quintessa staff had a picnic in Marsh Meadows and enjoyed a game of Aunt Sally, a traditional country game where players throw a wooden baton at a skittle on a pole in an attempt to knock it off.

Quintessa, which was founded by David Hodgkinson in 1999, is an employee-owned company with 23 staff.

It provides scientific, mathematical and strategic consultancy services and scientific software development to public and private science-based organisations worldwide.