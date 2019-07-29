Funeral directors from around globe visit towm

FUNERAL directors A B Walker hosted a European conference, welcoming funeral directors from around the world.

About 70 visitors from countries including America and Australia came to the Selected Independent Funeral Homes European Conference.

The conference included a service at St Mary’s Church in Henley and visits to Leander Club, Windsor Castle and the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

The theme of the four-day conference was leadership and the speakers included employment minister and Reading West MP Alok Sharma.

A B Walker director Julian Walker said: “We were proud to welcome visitors and to showcase our business and our team to our peers. We are hugely grateful to individuals and organisations for their help in delivering this experience.”