Monday, 29 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tea and river cruise for elderly residents

Tea and river cruise for elderly residents

RESIDENTS of the Thamesfield retirement village in Henley enjoyed a cruise along the River Thames and a traditional afternoon tea with homemade scones, jam and cream.

They boarded their boat from the village’s private mooring and then went to have a sneak peek at the preparations for Henley Royal Regatta.

Village concierge Val Johnson, who helped organise the cruise, said: “It was a wonderful afternoon as we passed all the tents ready for the regatta and saw lots of rowers on the water practising. We also saw lots of beautiful and stunning properties along the way.

“All the residents really had a great time with one remarking that it was like heaven.”

Mrs Johnson is pictured with resident Peggy Green and, right, other residents enjoying the cruise.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33