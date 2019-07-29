Tea and river cruise for elderly residents

RESIDENTS of the Thamesfield retirement village in Henley enjoyed a cruise along the River Thames and a traditional afternoon tea with homemade scones, jam and cream.

They boarded their boat from the village’s private mooring and then went to have a sneak peek at the preparations for Henley Royal Regatta.

Village concierge Val Johnson, who helped organise the cruise, said: “It was a wonderful afternoon as we passed all the tents ready for the regatta and saw lots of rowers on the water practising. We also saw lots of beautiful and stunning properties along the way.

“All the residents really had a great time with one remarking that it was like heaven.”

Mrs Johnson is pictured with resident Peggy Green and, right, other residents enjoying the cruise.