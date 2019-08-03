Harrods chooses Henley as home for first ever stand-alone cafe

Sailing novice ready to join round the world yacht race
A WOMAN from Sonning Common is to take part in ... [more]
Saturday, 03 August 2019
LONDON department store Harrods is opening a café in Henley this autumn.
H Café will start trading in Market Place in October and is currently hiring staff.
It is Harrods' first stand-alone café outside its Knightsbridge location.
The menu will replicate dishes found in its food halls and restaurants.
The store will also offer lifestyle items, home accessories and gifts.
Customers will be able to use the café to collect and return orders from Harrods' website.
03 August 2019
More News:
Sailing novice ready to join round the world yacht race
A WOMAN from Sonning Common is to take part in ... [more]
Penguins give care home residents a pppp-ick-me-up
RESIDENTS of the Cleeve Lodge care home in Goring ... [more]
School unveils new £30,000 minibus following fund-raising campaign
GORING Primary School has unveiled a new minibus ... [more]
POLL: Have your say