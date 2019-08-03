Saturday, 03 August 2019

Harrods chooses Henley as home for first ever stand-alone cafe

LONDON department store Harrods is opening a café in Henley this autumn.

H Café will start trading in Market Place in October and is currently hiring staff. 

It is Harrods' first stand-alone café outside its Knightsbridge location.

The menu will replicate dishes found in its food halls and restaurants.

The store will also offer lifestyle items, home accessories and gifts.

Customers will be able to use the café to collect and return orders from Harrods' website.

