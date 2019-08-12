Care home goes back to Seventies with summer party

ABOUT 30 guests attended a Seventies-themed barbecue at a care home in Shiplake.

It was organised to entertain the residents at Lashbrook House, many of whom suffer from dementia.

Everyone enjoyed a barbecue with burgers, sausages and a salad prepared by head chef David Baker.

The theme was chosen because staff remembered the summer of 1976 being hot like this year. Care assistant Sharon Bovell performed a DJ set with songs from the decade and life enrichment

co-ordinator Louise Light dressed as singer Kiki Dee.

She was joined by volunteer helpers Colin and Margaret Docwra, Maria Langler and Sarah Taylor.

Entertainer Billy Clayton sang a range of classics from the Sixties. The residents sat in their wheelchairs, listening.

There was also a raffle and tombola with prizes such as chocolate, jam, crisps, wine and soap as well as dinner for two at the Baskerville pub in Station Road. The event raised £144, which will be donated to a charity chosen by the residents.

Administrator Peter Tsakov, who wore a Union flag blazer and a wig, said: “It’s was a kind of a reminiscence for the residents and they need more entertainment in their lives. I appreciate seeing the residents enjoying themselves. The smiles on their faces mean we have done our job.”

Home manager Emma Fielder said: “I loved every minute of it. The residents had a lovely time and it was good to have the music.”