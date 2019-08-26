Let's Get Down to Business: Laurence Plant, Henley Practice

LAURENCE PLANT is the owner of Henley Practice, Henley’s largest physical therapy clinic and training studio, located in the Oast House in Greys Road car park. When he was born, his parents were living in Greys Hill. He went to Valley Road Primary School and Gillotts School before going to Pangbourne College on a rowing scholarship. He now shares a flat in Market Place with his partner Jade Small who works with horses and is a qualified personal trainer. Lawrence became a Conservative town councillor in 2017 and was re-elected in May. He enjoys cycling, running, swimming and rowing.

Describe your business

Henley Practice is a multi-disciplinary clinic located in 6,000sq ft of space in the heart of Henley, upstairs from our sister company, Athlete Service. We are a team of chiropractors, physiotherapists, osteopaths, massage therapists, personal trainers, acupuncturists, yoga and Pilates teachers, swimming and running coaches and more. We offer treatment to everyone from athletes to newborns as well as a wide range of classes for everything from triathlon strengthening to pregnancy personal training.

How many people does it employ?

There are seven sub-contracted practitioners as well another four or five part-time instructors. My sister Francesca is our clinic manager.

What did you do before you started this business?

When I left Pangbourne College I took a gap year and spent time in South Africa, Australia and America. My first career intention was law but after a stint of work experience at a City firm it soon became apparent that a 9 to 5 office job wasn’t for me. I had lots of conversations with different people about what I really wanted to do and one of them was Jerome Poupeil, a chiropractor who was treating me for a forearm injury. I thought this was something that I’d like to do and he kindly wrote me a letter of recommendation to the European College of Chiropractic in Bournemouth where I studied for five years to obtain my masters degree. I then worked at Back in Line, the chiropractic clinic in Duke Street, before setting up my own practice.

When did you start your business?

October 2015. Originally Rob Griffiths and I rented space in the Empstead Works building but we soon outgrew it. We now have a great space where we have four treatment rooms, a studio, pool and gym.

Who or what influenced you?

Viv Lyle, the owner of Back in Line, had a brilliant clinic and was a great boss. Sadly. she has now passed away.

Do you have a mentor or role model?

Viv, of course. I’ve also had lots of great advice from many of my clients who have had successful careers and businesses.

What would you do differently if could start again?

I would be less impatient. I made a lot of sacrifices to get my business up and running as quickly as possible, which was very stressful.

How is your business doing?

Very well. Each team member has bought something to the business and that is its greatest strength.

What’s the best thing about running your own business?

Freedom of choice — you may work a long day but you’re doing it for yourself. And being part of the Henley community.

What’s the most challenging aspect?

Keeping an eye on all aspects of the business, accounts and records etc., while still doing my own clinical work.

Where is your business headed?

We want to add one or two more team members so we will then have an optimal clinical offering. My goal is to develop the business to become self-sufficient and able to run successfully even if I wasn’t there.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned?

To remember to enjoy every day that I go to work.

What would you advise someone starting a business?

If you feel passionate about it, then do it. Support will come out of the woodwork with both advice and finance. If your passion is genuine others will buy into it.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

I was slow in getting a receptionist because of lack of finance and cashflow. However, I eventually learned that it was a false economy. I could have covered the cost of paying for a receptionist several times over.

What three qualities are most important to success?

Honesty, knowing what you’re not good at and delegating it and tenacity.

What’s the secret of your success?

Hard work. Just have to keep working at it.

How are you planning for retirement?

If you love what you do you don’t think about it.

How organised are you?

In some areas, I’m very organised and in others I’m terrible but I’m good at prioritising.

How do you dress for work each day?

I wear shorts and T-shirts to enable me to demonstrate and work with all our clients.

What can’t you do/be without every day?

Patients!

Lunch at your desk or going out?

Nine times out of 10 I go to Bell Street Baguettes to get something and stretch my legs and get some fresh air.

Do you continue to study?

Yes. There are lots of online journals that I read on evidence-based care. There’s a balance of research, what a practitioner knows and what a patient wants.

What do you read?

I like reading history books, particularly those written by Max Hastings. I also listen to podcasts, often when cycling, using earphones that allow me to hear the traffic.