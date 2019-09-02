Monday, 02 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Business date

THE Sonning Common Business Collaboration’s meetings will resume next month after a two-month summer break.

The first meeting will take place at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road on Monday, September 16 from 10.30am to noon.

The businesses networking group will hold another session at the pub on Monday, November 4, its sixth anniversary.

For more information, email kathrynfellphotography
@hotmail.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33