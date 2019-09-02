Business date

THE Sonning Common Business Collaboration’s meetings will resume next month after a two-month summer break.

The first meeting will take place at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road on Monday, September 16 from 10.30am to noon.

The businesses networking group will hold another session at the pub on Monday, November 4, its sixth anniversary.

For more information, email kathrynfellphotography

@hotmail.co.uk