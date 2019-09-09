Monday, 09 September 2019

Croquet experts offers tips to retirees

FRANCES COLMAN and Chris Roberts, croquet experts at Phyllis Court Club in Henley,visited the Thamesfield retirement villager on the opposite bank to coach residents.

Valerie Woodill, wellbeing co-ordinator at the complex off Wargrave Road, said: “A fun afternoon was had by all. The visit even inspired us to talk about a residents versus staff match.”

