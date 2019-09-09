Croquet experts offers tips to retirees

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring are to cycle up six peaks in ... [more]
Monday, 09 September 2019
FRANCES COLMAN and Chris Roberts, croquet experts at Phyllis Court Club in Henley,visited the Thamesfield retirement villager on the opposite bank to coach residents.
Valerie Woodill, wellbeing co-ordinator at the complex off Wargrave Road, said: “A fun afternoon was had by all. The visit even inspired us to talk about a residents versus staff match.”
09 September 2019
Butcher introduces biodegradable bags for customers
A BUTCHER has started using biodegradable paper ... [more]
Children learn fun way to be active and eat healthily
TWENTY-ONE children completed a holiday training ... [more]
