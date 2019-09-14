Flexible workspace revolution offers benefits for both businesses and employees

It's fair to say there has been a revolution in the world of work over the last few years. For a growing number of us, long commutes to a fixed desk in a regular office environment where we will sit from 9am to 5.30pm are a distant memory - in part because of a greater emphasis on work life balance and partly because businesses have realised the benefits of evolving to accommodate members of 'Generation Flex' in their workforce, and adjusted their office portfolios accordingly.

More than half of all employees now work outside of their main office headquarters for at least half the working week, according to new research from IWG, the parent company of flexible workspace provider Regus.

“There’s a shift taking place today, where it’s getting harder and harder for companies to commit to space in the long term because things are changing so quickly,” says Vincent Lottefier, advisor to IWG and founder and president of Co-Working Future.

“Most business unit managers don’t really know what they’ll need three or four years from now. Conversely, the typical length of lease in the UK, for example, is more than ten years. On top of this, there’s massive pressure on businesses to source property that’s sexy and exciting – to attract talent and make employees productive – but also cost-effective. And while they’re committing long term, they need to be agile in the short term.”

More than 15,000 businesspeople from more than 80 countries took part in the IWG Global Workspace Survey. The shift into more flexible working was one of the key findings of the research, with 62 per cent of companies saying they now have a flexible workspace policy and 75 per cent of people interviewed saying flexible working was 'the new normal'.

But it's not just employees who are getting the benefits of these changes - this once unconventional way of working is driving positive results for the companies embracing it. According to the survey 65 per cent of businesses said flexible workspaces help reduce their costs, manage risk and consolidate their portfolio.

Mr Lottefier adds: “Whereas two years ago, many CREs would find it too risky to look at anything other than conventional traditional lease terms, I would say today that those who don’t look proactively at their portfolio and see how much of it could turn into flexible space take a greater risk.

“Many businesses are saying that, in the near future, they’ll have 20-30% of their footprint in flexible serviced arrangements compared with traditional leases. Today, the average is 98% conventional office space, and they’re saying this is going to shrink to 70%. Which is a massive growth potential for a company like IWG.”

Not all flexible working space is the same, with companies finding different brands offer different styles. IWG's portfolio includes Regus, Spaces, Signature by Regus, HQ and No18. As well as the signature style and service that comes with each of these brands, IWG is in partnership with businesses it hosts throughout the journey, from set-up to operational support.

Flexible working practices are clearly here to stay, according to Mr Lottefier: “Disruption can make people anxious because it can be perceived as leaving many behind – if you look at what Netflix has done to Blockbuster, or if you use the examples all the way back to the industrial revolution.

“What I find about the flexible working disruption is that, actually, it’s great for everybody. If we take a very proactive approach in engaging with it, we should not leave anyone behind. If you take it seriously and invest into it, it can be a great outcome for all.”