Beauty of business

A HENLEY beauty salon has been selected as one of the 100 businesses in the official countdown to Small Business Saturday, which will will take place on December 7.

Cannelle Medispa in Hart Street is one of this year’s Small Biz 100, small businesses from across the UK chosen to reflect the sector for the annual initiative.

The business was founded in 1997 by France Baudet and has a second salon in Summertown, Oxford.

Ms Baudet said: “For more than two decades we have enjoyed the salon buzzing with lovely clients and, like all local businesses, we have endured the ups and the downs that come with developing and expanding a business. To be recognised as a Small Biz 100 winner is very exciting. We are proud.”

On Friday, November 22 the salon will be celebrating by offering clients and local businesses special discounts, nibbles and wine.