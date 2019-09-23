Let's Get Down to Business: Katy Walsh, Red Fox and Astral Photographics

KATY WALSH is the founder and proprietor of two photography businesses, Red Fox and Astral Photographics, both based at Henley Enterprise Park. She was born in Oxford and lived with her family in Nettlebed for four years before moving to Henley, where she stayed. She went to Sacred Heart primary and Gillotts School and then studied photography at The Henley College and the University for the Creative Arts in Farnham. She has had a passion for photography since childhood and has still some of her old equipment and a darkroom. She is a keen long distance runner and once ran an ultra- marathon, which is 53.5 miles. Her husband James works with Katy as a photographer as well as handling most of the marketing. He also runs a property maintenance business. They live with Katy’s three cats and James’s two snakes and will soon have an addition to the family as Katy is expecting their first baby in January.

Describe your business

Red Fox specialises in family portraiture, weddings, newborn babies, family groups and family occasions. Astral Photographics is our commercial arm, providing creative product, creative and event photography for businesses across the UK and abroad.

How many people does it employ?

We have four full-time employees and hope to add another two photographers this month. We also have a virtual assistant who mainly works from home.

What did you do before you started this business?

While I was still studying I worked in a local family portrait studio. When I’d finished studying I went freelance, doing mainly commercial work and wedding photography at weekends. I then had a short spell as a picture editor at Marie Claire magazine. I then spent two years with Laura Ashley in Fulham, photographing fashion and products. I was then approached by a creative agency to set up a studio for Primark in Reading and Dublin.

When did you start your business?

I began working for myself in 2010 and set up my own studio at home in 2015. Within about a year I had so much work that I rented a space in Fawley so I could take on additional staff. We outgrew that fairly quickly and moved to our current space in Henley last year. James discovered it was available while doing some property maintenance there and transformed the space into two separate studios.

What was your objective?

I wanted to wake up every morning and feel excited about going to work.

Who or what influenced you?

It just happened naturally. My time in London was a factor. At the time I knew a brilliant business coach, David Haimes, who encouraged me.

What would you do differently if you could begin again?

I would have more confidence in myself earlier.

How is your business doing?

Fantastically!

How do you market your business?

We invest in Google Adwords as well as attending wedding fairs, which work well for us. We do lots of networking.

What’s the best thing about running your own business?

Being able to blend life and work and having a mixture of flexibility and creative control as to where the business is going.

What’s the most challenging aspect?

Managing staff and making sure they’re happy and productive.

Where is your business headed?

As we continue to grow, I spend less time behind a camera and more time running the business. We are building a great team whom I’m very proud of.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned?

One of the most important is to take time to step back occasionally and review what you’ve achieved so far.

What would you advise someone starting a business?

Go on a business course or get a good business coach.

What three qualities are most important to success?

Being willing and able to manage and to delegate, listening and responding, pre-empting issues before they become big issues and learning from others through networking.

What’s the secret of your success?

Perseverance, hard work and setting goals.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

Taking people at their word. People don’t always do what they promise.

How organised are you?

Possibly too much so. I have systems and notes for everything.

How are you planning for retirement?

From a financial standpoint to invest wisely, mainly in property, so we can do all the things we want to do.

Is how you dress for work important?

Yes. If you look good, you feel good. Feeling good about yourself positively affects your mental attitude and your performance.

What can’t you do/be without every day?

My mobile phone. It has everything on it, including emails, calendars and lists of things to do. I have software that allows me to track everything so I know exactly where we are with all our clients.

Lunch at your desk or going out?

I force myself to step away from my desk at lunchtime. Our working day is from 9am to 5pm so we only have a 30-minute midday break but it’s important.

Do you continue to study?

Yes, with business books and podcasts. Technology moves so fast so we all attend training courses to keep up to date.

What do you read?

I tend to listen to audio books and podcasts when I’m out running. I read the Henley Standard every week.