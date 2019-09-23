Bookish beer

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
BRAKSPEAR has brewed a new beer to mark the 13th Henley Literary Festival, which begins this month.
Writer’s Block is a 4.6% ABV rich, red ale, brewed with amarillo and jester hops and carared malt at the Bell Street Brewery.
It is on sale at Brakspear pubs in the town and for every pint sold, 10p will go to the festival, which runs from September 26 to 6 October.
23 September 2019
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say