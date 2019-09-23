Bookish beer

BRAKSPEAR has brewed a new beer to mark the 13th Henley Literary Festival, which begins this month.

Writer’s Block is a 4.6% ABV rich, red ale, brewed with amarillo and jester hops and carared malt at the Bell Street Brewery.

It is on sale at Brakspear pubs in the town and for every pint sold, 10p will go to the festival, which runs from September 26 to 6 October.