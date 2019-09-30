Cheap wills

A LAW firm in Henley is to take part in this year’s Will Aid campaign in November.

K J Smith Solicitors in Station Road will prepare basic wills in exchange for a voluntary donation. The suggested amount is £100 for a single will and £180 for a pair.

The campaign supports ActionAid, Age UK, the British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF and Trocaire.