Let's Get Down to Business: David Rodger Sharp, jeweller

DAVID RODGER SHARP runs his own jewellery shop in Duke Street, Henley. He took over the existing jewellers last year and modernised the shop. Born at Stonehenge during the summer solstice celebrations when his mother went into labour prematurely, David spent a lot of his childhood in care homes, mainly in Edinburgh, as his family were unable to take care of him. He left school with no formal qualifications and didn’t learn to read and write properly until he was in his twenties. His first job was at a Burger King outlet when he was 16. He now lives in Henley with John, his husband of 13 years, and their Jack Russell Alfie. David is interested in astronomy.

Describe your business

We are a traditional retail jeweller with a contemporary twist. We offer a bespoke jewellery design service and we sell fine jewellery, including a large selection of luxury Swiss watches with some that have been pre-owned. We also do repairs and offer ear-piercing.

How many people does it employ?

As well as me we have two full-timers, Maggie and Kate, and one part-time lad at the weekend. We also have a watch repairer and two goldsmiths who work with us on a contract basis.

What did you do before you started this business?

I had a multitude of jobs in retail and then in 2011 I went to work for H Samuel and fell in love with the jewellery business. I did a three-year distance learning diploma course in jewellery education and then joined Ernest Jones in Edinburgh, where I was a branch manager. When Ernest Jones opened a new store in Bicester, I was asked to manage it. I then worked at Goldsmiths in Oxford. Then I met the person who is now my business partner. We did a lot of looking before settling on the shop here in Henley.

When did you start your business?

In November 2018.

What was your objective?

I grew up in absolute poverty and nobody seemed to think that I’d ever amount to anything but I had a mission to achieve and prove them all wrong. My objective now is to become the jeweller of choice in Henley. I’m quite proud of our vision and values which are service, teamwork, passion, accountability, integrity and humility.

Who or what influenced you?

My business partner encouraged me and I wanted to leave the corporate world and create my own business.



Do you have a mentor or role model?

My first job as a manager was with The Body Shop. The values of founder Anita Roddick were inspiring.

How do you market your business?

In a variety of ways — Henley Pages, networking, our website and social media. My business partner’s wife is from China and we provide high-end items to some clients through Chinese social media.

What’s the best thing about running your own business?

Being able to be creative and reactive. For example, we change our window displays regularly.

What’s the most challenging aspect?

Learning to run the business and doing everything that entails. Also acquiring pre-owned stock.

Where is your business headed?

I want to build our reputation. A bigger unit in Henley is one objective and possibly opening another branch in somewhere like Richmond-on-Thames.

What’s the most valuable thing you’ve learned?

To expect the unexpected and think on my feet.

What would you advise someone starting a business?

Network and find people who have done it already.

What’s the biggest mistake you’ve made?

Not valuing my time enough and using it inefficiently.

What three qualities are most important to success?

Being likeable; knowing what you are doing and having a sense of purpose; offering amazing customer experience.

What’s the secret of your success?

Doing the right thing, not being afraid to ask for help and giving exceptional customer service.

How organised are you?

I’m not the most organised but Maggie and Kate are.

How are you planning for retirement?

I don’t have a plan. I get bored in my own company so I’ll always have to be doing something

How do you dress for work each day?

I like to be relaxed and smart but I do have a certain style. I wear braces and like my shirts to be monogramed.

What can’t you be without every day?

My mobile phone. I’m addicted to it. I receive and send hundreds of messages every day.

Lunch at your desk or going out?

I never make time for lunch. My husband has me on some calorie counting at the moment.

Do you continue to study?

I’m about to start studying for another jewellery qualification.

What do you read?

I read inspirational books because I want to inspire others. I read the Henley Standard every week, of course.