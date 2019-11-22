Fashion shops working together to attract customers

THREE Independent fashion businesses in Henley came together for two workshops for shoppers.

The events were organised by fashion consultant Maggie McMillan and featured clothes from Stocks and Busby & Fox in Bell Street and shoes from Cecilia Quinn in Hart Street.

Mrs McMillan was showing people how to accessorise the clothing and was joined by jewellery designer Varney Polydor, of Kohatu + Petros. Two weeks ago, she urged shoppers to use Henley’s independent retailers, saying they gave the town centre its identity and needed more custom if they were to thrive.

Mrs McMillan, who lives in Remenham Hill and runs a consultancy called the Style Counsel, said: “This is about supporting the new businesses in Henley and the new fashion businesses coming together to support each other.

“We want to entice people to our high street and we want to support the town centre. These businesses are not in competition with each other. We’re all working together to support Henley businesses.”

Michele Langenbrinck, joint owner of Cecilia Quinn, which opened in May, said: “It has taken a lot of hard work to promote ourselves but it’s paying off and our business is growing.

“All the new shops that are opening are high quality. They all bring people to the town, so I think we feel positive.”

Emma Vowles, who runs Busby & Fox, which opened in March, said: “If we collaborate and stick together, the town becomes more interesting and more appealing and if we can shout loudly that there’s something worth coming to see in Henley then why wouldn’t people come?

“These are people who care, who have put a lot into their business and who want to build customer relationships and share customers.”

The workshops included a raffle in aid of Smartworks, a charity which helps women get back into work by providing work attire and interview coaching.