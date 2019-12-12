Willy Wonka’s winning window

A CHARITY shop has won Henley’s Christmas window display competition thanks to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Helen & Douglas House in Duke Street was one of 14 businesses to enter the contest, which had the theme “A Christmas Feast in Henley”.

Shops had to incorporate their own business into their displays as well as a Christmas item supplied by the organiser.

The winning display was called “Willy Wonka’s Feastival” and featured giant liquorice allsorts made from polystyrene boxes, candy canes, popcorn and balloons.

Rachel Bunt, assistant manager at the charity shop, spent 30 hours making decorations at her home in Sonning Eye with help from her 14-year-old daughter Francesca, who attends Gillotts School.

She said: “It took much longer to put together than I first thought it would.

“So many people have come into the shop just to say how much they love the window, which is great because it has brought more people in. Roll on next year, although I’m not sure how I will top this.”

Shop manager Susanna Beynon, who was dressed as Willy Wonka at the recent Christmas Festival and late night shopping event, was presented with a trophy, a certificate and a bottle of Prosecco.

She said: “I am so thrilled because Rachel worked so hard doing this and it is so nice for us considering we worked on a small budget.

“Our window represents children and that is so appropriate because Helen & Douglas House was the first children’s hospice in the world.

“We will have the certificate framed and it will take pride of place in the shop.”

On Friday, the judges visited all the businesses that entered and awarded points for creativity and how well the brief was followed.

Judge Richard Rodway, organiser of the Henley Living Advent Calendar and a partner at the Head Partnership solicitors, said: “We had some beautiful windows this year and it was obvious a lot of hard work went into them.

“The winner was a really original design. The idea of doing liquorice allsorts was so different — all it was missing was an Oompa Loompa.”

Beauty salon Cannelle Medispa in Hart Street was the runner-up with a window featuring a snowy Christmas tree and a three-course meal, including a starter of canapés, a traditional roast dinner and a dessert of mince pies and fruit. All the food was real, which meant the display had to be assembled at the last minute.

Manager Zeynep Stromfelt, who created it with her team of beauty therapists, said: “It was a great team-building experience. The roast dinner has cranberry sauce and chicken instead of turkey and the canapés are salmon and cream cheese. It is a proper Christmas feast, although we had to move quickly because all the food is fresh.

“We are so proud of it and it is nice to have come second. We will be definitely entering again next year.”

Third place was awarded to Frost Borneo opticians in Hart Street with a display featuring pairs of glasses resting on different vegetables, including carrots and Brussels sprouts.

Receptionist Zoe Winslow-Morten said: “We were looking at the products you get in a Christmas feast and how they relate to eye health as well as the items that can be sourced locally.

“Green leafy vegetables such as sprouts are good for the eyes and carrots are known for helping you see better.

“A lot of customers have made nice comments, which is appreciated.”

Berries Coffee Shop, also in Hart Street, was placed fourth with a display featuring mince pies, Christmas crackers, festive lights, tiny baubles in coffee cups, mulled wine and Brussel sprouts in a mini wooden sleigh.

Manager Lawrence Tian, who created it with his wife Lucy Lu, said: “We won second place last year and we didn’t expect to do as well this year.

“We were struggling with our ideas for this year and we only put it together very recently. Next year we will have to start earlier to make sure we are a bit higher.”

The other entrants were the Catherine Wheel pub in Hart Street, Crew Clothing in Bell Street, the Kiln Ceramic Café in Reading Road, Laurence Menswear, Vinegar Hill, Sue Ryder, the Rudi Kartal hair salon and the Oxfam book shop in Duke Street, Henley police station in Greys Road and the Ways Rare & Second-hand Bookshop in Friday Street.

The other judges were financial adviser Milton Gordon, estate agent Phillip Booth, Emma Piercey-Fisher, of the Tiny Gallery and Mayoress Dorothy Arlett. The organiser was Carolyn Molyneux, of Delegate Office and Conference Services in Hart Street.