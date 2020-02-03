Developer donates £500 to Henley Handybus

THE Henley HandyBus has received a £500 donation from McCarthy & Stone, the developer behind the Albert Court retirement complex in Reading Road, Henley.

The charity, which has been going for more than 30 years, transports residents who have no access to transport or need specialist help to get around the town. It relies on donations and sponsorship.

Chairman Richard Hodgkin said: “It is great to receive donations and the support from McCarthy & Stone will go towards the running costs of the bus.”

Julie Ward, national sales director for McCarthy & Stone, said: “We are delighted to support the Henley HandyBus as it provides an excellent service that a lot of our residents at Albert Court take advantage of.

“As a company, we appreciate that our responsibilities go further than developing quality retirement properties — we also seek to create a positive legacy and make a difference in the communities in which we build.”