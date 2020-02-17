Monday, 17 February 2020

Former PM visits retirement village

THERESA MAY visited residents at the Thamesfield retirement village in Henley.

The Maidenhead MP and former prime minister was home secretary when she last visited and talked about her work, travels and even her shoes.

This time she listened to residents and answered questions.

Mrs May said: “It was lovely to be back at Thamesfield. I know the village well and am delighted that it continues to be such a happy and vibrant community. Villages such as Thamesfield have an important role to play.”

Village manager Cheryl George said: “As an MP, she is still a very busy lady so finding time to call into Thamesfield was very good of her.”

