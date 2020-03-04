Supermarket introduces charity food collection point

WAITROSE in Henley has installed a food collection point so customers can donate to charity.

It is in the entrance of the supermarket, off Bell Street.

Manager Will Totman agreed to the installation after customer Maureen Brown contacted the store about similar schemes in other Waitrose supermarkets.

Every time the bank is full he will call Henley Deputy Mayor David Eggleton who will come and collect the food and then take it to the Henley 60+ Club in Greys Road car park and Christ Church in Reading Road.

Ms Brown, of Greys Road, Henley, was thrilled the scheme had been approved.

She said: “I have seen them at other Waitrose stores and wanted to know why we couldn’t have one here as we are pretty rich.

“I’m pleased it’s going ahead — thrilled to bits. I spoke to various managers and it has finally happened.”

Councillor Eggleton said it was a good idea to give to the charity and church because they both organise meals for the elderly, which enable them to tackle loneliness by socialising.

The store is asking people to donate longlife milk and juices, jam, sugar, dried pasta, tea bags, dried mashed potato, instant coffee, rice and tinned foods. Mr Totman said the bin was “overflowing” in a matter of days.

He said: “We thought it was quite a good opportunity, being a Waitrose. A lot of other branches do a similar thing and it was Maureen and David that approached me just before Christmas to get it started.

“It’s good for us because we are not chucking stuff away. If it goes well we will hopefully try to get a couple here. We could extend it to other charities.”