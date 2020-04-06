Drivers required

HARE Hatch Sheeplands is seeking volunteer drivers to help with home deliveries.

The plant nursery, near Wargrave, had turned itself into a farm shop due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is open from 7.30am to 2.30pm on weekdays and is offering shopping times for different groups.

The 7.30am to 8am slot is for individual adults with children and 8am to 9am is reserved for the over-60s, NHS staff, key workers and customers with disabilities.

It is open on Saturday from 7.30am to 5pm and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

If you have a food order, email info@hhsheep.co.uk

Customers are encouraged to collect their orders when possible to help the farm shop manage resources.

To volunteer as a driver, email andyd@hhsheep.co.uk