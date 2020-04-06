Monday, 06 April 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Drivers required

HARE Hatch Sheeplands is seeking volunteer drivers to help with home deliveries.

The plant nursery, near Wargrave, had turned itself into a farm shop due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It is open from 7.30am to 2.30pm on weekdays and is offering shopping times for different groups.

The 7.30am to 8am slot is for individual adults with children and 8am to 9am is reserved for the over-60s, NHS staff, key workers and customers with disabilities.

It is open on Saturday from 7.30am to 5pm and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

If you have a food order, email info@hhsheep.co.uk

Customers are encouraged to collect their orders when possible to help the farm shop manage resources.

To volunteer as a driver, email andyd@hhsheep.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33