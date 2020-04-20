Still advising

Children kept busy with Easter activities available online
LAW firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Henley, says it is maintaining a full legal advice service during the coronavirus outbreak.
Chairman Brenda Long said: “The wellbeing of our clients, contacts and colleagues is paramount so our team is working remotely. We are available via email, hone and video conferencing rather than face-to-face.
“Our offices in Reading and Henley will remain closed until further notice and we will continue to review the situation and to act upon the latest government advice.”
20 April 2020
