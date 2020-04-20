Still advising

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Henley, says it is maintaining a full legal advice service during the coronavirus outbreak.

Chairman Brenda Long said: “The wellbeing of our clients, contacts and colleagues is paramount so our team is working remotely. We are available via email, hone and video conferencing rather than face-to-face.

“Our offices in Reading and Henley will remain closed until further notice and we will continue to review the situation and to act upon the latest government advice.”