Homeless put in hotel for safety

AN historic hotel in Henley is being used to house homeless people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Red Lion, on the corner of Hart Street and Thames Side, is housing about 18 individuals at the request of South Oxfordshire District Council to safeguard vulnerable people from covid-19.

The hotel closed in March along with other “non-essential” businesses and was asked to accept its new “guests” after the lockdown was announced by the Government.

The council says it has “robust” procedures in place to ensure the welfare of those placed into temporary accommodation and to minimize, where possible, the impact on other people.

However, Henley’s representatives on the council have received a number of complaints about the behaviour of some of the hotel occupants and the police have been called on numerous occasions.

The Red Lion, which dates back to 1632, has 39 en-suite bedrooms and would normally be preparing for Henley Royal Regatta, when it is fully booked.

None of Henley’s three district councillors — Mayor Ken Arlett, Stefan Gawrysiak and Kellie Hinton — were told about the move by the council.

Councillor Arlett said: “We should have been informed of what was going on.

“We don’t know where these people have come from. I’ve asked if they are on the district council’s waiting list for homes or are they off the street and I’m yet to receive an answer.

“I’m told the police have been called and arrests made and that an ambulance has been there and taken someone away.”

Councillor Hinton said the hotel residents were from South Oxfordshire and the Vale of White Horse districts.

She said: “Obviously, every district council had to house every homeless person. It was a massive task. It is great that the company that runs the hotel was willing to work with the district council to achieve that goal.

“It’s great that every person that was on the streets is now in accommodation.”

Cllr Hinton said she had been contacted by four residents concerned about what was happening at the hotel.

“I completely recognise the inconvenience to some people this has caused in terms of some of the things that have gone on,” she said.

“Primarily, I’ve heard about groups congregating together outside, particularly in that area in front of the hotel and on Red Lion Lawn and not practising social distancing at all.

“I’ve heard there has been some illegal activity.

“All I can do is remind people that the police are the only people with real power to enforce the rules. If they see something they believe is wrong, they should call 101.” She said the councillors were being “kept in the loop” by council officers.

Cllr Hinton added: “I completely understand where Ken’s coming from but we have all had to react very quickly to things and you can’t remember every time to remind every single person. Sometimes there isn’t that time and there are other priorities.

“I’m just amazed by how hard district council staff and officers are working to resolve situations across the district.”

Rev Jeremy Tayler, the rector of Henley with Remenham, who lives opposite the hotel, said: “I’m completely supportive of the principle of using hotels to house homeless people and I’ve got no problems whatsoever with living next door to people in that position.

“My concerns are about how it’s managed and about the safety of neighbours and the safety of the people themselves.

“I am a little concerned about the issue of transparency and how difficult it has been to get information about what’s going on there.

“I think it would have been better, with hindsight, to have worked with the local community to get people on side rather than having this situation unfolding in an unhelpful way.

“Hopefully they will be able to build some longer-term solution to the problem of homelessness and I’d be thrilled if that happens. The last thing I want to do is scotch what is a really good thing to come out of this.”

A council spokesman said: “We have placed a small number of residents into temporary accommodation at the Red Lion.

“Our primary responsibility is to help to safeguard vulnerable individuals from covid-19 and to provide them with the necessary

support.

“We’ve provided this arrangement in line with a directive from Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government to safeguard vulnerable people.

“We have robust procedures in place to ensure the welfare of those placed into temporary accommodation and to ensure, where possible, that this doesn’t impact others.

“We have kept the police fully informed of the arrangements and are working with other agencies to help the residents find suitable longer-term accommodation.”

In March Luke Hall, the minister for local government and homelessness, wrote to hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts saying they should cease operating normally but there would be exceptions, such as providing accommodation for key workers and vulnerable people.

He said: “In particular, I want to make clear that where hotels, hostels and B&Bs are providing rooms to support homeless people, through arrangements with local authorities and other public bodies, they should remain open.

“Rooms may also be provided to frontline homelessness workers who are included in the key worker category.”